OpGen - US momentum offset by one-time items

16.05.22 11:06
Edison Investment Research

OpGen reported Q122 revenues of $470k, compared to $830k in the prior year period. The decline was largely attributable to the discontinuation of the FISH business, the conclusion of the NY Department of Health collaboration and softness in Unyvero international. In contrast, US Unyvero sales increased 76% from the prior year. In light of the current performance and anticipated slower ramp-up in China, we have trimmed our FY22–24 revenue estimates and pushed profitability to FY26 (versus FY24 previously).

