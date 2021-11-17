Erweiterte Funktionen
OpGen - FDA clearance a step forward
17.11.21 12:05
Edison Investment Research
With the recent 510(k) clearance of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in bacterial isolates, OpGen has reached the next stage of its corporate evolution. As a reminder, the panel detects 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens and provides genomic profile data much quicker than traditional methods (2.5 hours versus one to four days).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,487 €
|1,463 €
|0,024 €
|+1,64%
|17.11./14:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68373L3078
|A2PQ6B
|3,54 €
|1,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,487 €
|+1,64%
|14:24
|München
|1,483 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|1,462 €
|-2,34%
|13:55
|NYSE
|1,665 $
|-2,92%
|16.11.21
|AMEX
|1,66 $
|-2,92%
|16.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|1,426 €
|-3,06%
|14:01
|Stuttgart
|1,438 €
|-3,10%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|1,42 €
|-3,53%
|08:07
|Nasdaq
|1,65 $
|-4,07%
|16.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|43
|OpGen Inc. (WKN: A2PQ6B)
|04.10.21
|3
|Opgen: results in hours instead.
|29.07.21
|11
|OpGen geht up! +72,70%
|24.04.21