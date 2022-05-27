Erweiterte Funktionen



OpGen - Clinical peer-review supports the HPN panel




27.05.22 15:00
Edison Investment Research

A recent peer-review in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine recapped the effectiveness of the Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia (HPN) panel in identifying gram-negative bacteria, leading to a reduction in use and duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy in combination with antibiotic stewardship. This large, clinical investigator-initiated, multi-center, randomized, controlled and interventional study was conducted between May 2017 to September 2019 at two tertiary care centers in Switzerland (University Hospital of Basel and Kantonsspital St. Gallen). We view this announcement as a positive differentiator for the Unyvero HPN panel, which has been marketed in Europe since 2015 and in the United States since late 2019 as a lower respiratory tract bronchoalveolar lavage (LRT BAL) panel.

