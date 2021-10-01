ÖKOWORLD - Rapid growth in scale

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ökoworld":

ÖKOWORLD (ÖWAG) is rapidly expanding its assets under management (AUM), predominantly by attracting new capital. Socially responsible investing (SRI) is gaining in popularity and the robust performance of ÖWAG’s five funds (one-year return in the 28.7–54.6% range) may appeal to investors. In H121, ÖWAG’s funds reported €577.7m of net capital inflow, which led to high management and performance fees (revenue up 229% y-o-y) and a net profit of €33.9m versus €8.5m in H120. AUM has continued to rise post the reporting date; at end-August it stood at €3.8bn, representing a further 10% increase since the end of H121.