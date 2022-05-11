Erweiterte Funktionen


Ocean Wilsons Holdings - FY21 was in line but headwinds remain




11.05.22 08:52
Edison Investment Research

Ocean Wilsons (OCN) is an investment holding company with a controlling interest in Wilson Sons (WSON), a long-established Brazilian maritime services company, and a globally diversified investment portfolio (OWIL). OCN reported FY21 PBT of US$110.4m (+48% y-o-y), in line with our forecasts. OWIL had a good year, but WSON’s results were a mixed bag. The container terminal business is still suffering from worldwide supply bottlenecks, whereas the towage business did better than expected. Looking ahead, we expect WSON to continue to be negatively affected by the global logistics disruption but assume an improvement in the second half of FY22. OCN is currently trading at a hefty 47% discount to the look-though value of its OWIL portfolio and its stake in listed WSON.

