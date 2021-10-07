Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Focused on pillars of growth

Oasmia Pharmaceutical has made steady progress in its ongoing transition into an R&D-driven, speciality pharma company with commercially available assets. The in-licensing of Cantrixil from Kazia Therapeutics in March is the first of its ‘string of pearls’ strategy to bolster the pipeline. Oasmia now has three oncology assets under its belt. Partner Elevar Therapeutics now expects to initiate the additional trials required by the FDA to enable the NDA submission for Apealea (Cremophor-free paclitaxel) in ovarian cancer in 2022 (we forecast US launch in 2025). Over the next 12 months, we expect divestment of the animal health business, further in-licensing deals and optimisation of its platform technologies, which represent value drivers beyond Apealea. Our revised valuation is SEK2.89bn or SEK6.45/share.