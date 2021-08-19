Erweiterte Funktionen



OTC Markets Group - Revenue beat, positive business mix




19.08.21 11:59
Edison Investment Research

While elevated US equity market volumes drove up OTC Markets Group’s (OTCM) trading revenues 40% ahead of our expectations, higher P/E multiple divisions of Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services also exceeded (by 9% and 15% respectively). Net acquisition of corporate clients has accelerated, which bodes well despite a likely normalisation of trading activity. We raise our EPS forecast by 12% for 2021 and 19% for 2022. Management’s confidence in the business has prompted it to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.18 from $0.15 and we expect the group to pay a special dividend of 65c in 2021 and 75c in 2022.

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
Finanztrends Video zu OTC MARKETS GROUP


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,50 $ 44,99 $ 0,51 $ +1,13% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67106F1084 A1H5Q9 52,70 $ 29,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,50 $ +1,13%  18.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
100% saubere Energie nicht ohne Kernkraft. Neue 535% Uran-Aktie im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...