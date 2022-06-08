OSE Immunotherapeutics - Tedopi clinical data in NSCLC and PDAC

OSE Immunotherapeutics has highlighted recent clinical data for its multiple neoepitope cancer vaccine, Tedopi (OSE2101) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022. Final data analysis from the Phase III ATALANTE-1 trial (in patients with HLA-A2 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who failed immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment) showed that Tedopi significantly improves overall survival and maintains positive patient-reported outcomes (PROs), quality of life and safety versus standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (docetaxel or pemetrexed). These results build on the previously established efficacy of Tedopi in NSCLC, in our view. We expect management will now discuss the results with regulators to enter the early access programme for potential filling at year-end 2022 in NSCLC.