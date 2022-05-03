Erweiterte Funktionen



OSE Immunotherapeutics - Steady progress on all fronts




03.05.22 11:00
Edison Investment Research

OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) and its three pharma partners have made progress with all key clinical and preclinical assets. The final analysis of the data from the most advanced trial in OSE’s R&D pipeline, the Phase III ATALANTE-1 study investigating lung cancer vaccine Tedopi, revealed a potential path to market and OSE is now aiming to discuss the data with regulators. The three partnered assets – BI 765063, S95011/OSE-127 and VEL-101/FR104 – are in different stages of clinical development and generate relatively steady licensing fee income. Our updated valuation is €319m or €17.5 per share (from €16.2 per share).

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
370% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,925 € 6,90 € 0,025 € +0,36% 03.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012127173 A14QXP 13,50 € 4,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,835 € -1,51%  03.05.22
Berlin 7,045 € +2,32%  03.05.22
Stuttgart 7,025 € +0,50%  03.05.22
Frankfurt 6,925 € +0,36%  03.05.22
München 6,94 € -1,63%  03.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienempfehlung 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Lung cancer: Our Lead Product. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...