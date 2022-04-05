Erweiterte Funktionen



OPG Power Ventures - Management succession and update




05.04.22 15:58
Edison Investment Research

The current elevated Indonesian coal price has left Indian thermal power company OPG Power Ventures (OPG) valued at an 83% discount to net asset value (NAV) at end September 2021. Closing this discrepancy should be driven by a) actions being taken to mitigate this cost pressure and b) further details of the potential from the developing sustainability strategy.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,076 € 0,07 € 0,006 € +8,57% 05.04./18:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IM00B2R3RX72 A0Q24Z 0,26 € 0,065 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,076 € +8,57%  08:03
Berlin 0,068 € -4,23%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,0675 € -4,93%  15:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...