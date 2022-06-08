OPAP - Strong retail recovery in Q122

OPAP’s Q122 results showed a strong improvement from the prior year as it enjoyed a full period of (relatively) uninterrupted trading in its land-based locations, with a compensating moderation in the contribution from online revenue. The strong revenue recovery fed through to an improved EBITDA margin as management continues to control costs well on a relative basis as operations ramped up. Our forecasts are unchanged. The share price valuation and prospective dividend yield of 8.5% remain attractive versus quoted peers.