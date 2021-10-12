OPAP - Significant new dividend commitment

OPAP’s Q221 results showed a strong revenue recovery after the end of COVID-related lockdowns. Following the recent award of new online gaming licences to both OPAP and Stoiximan (fully consolidated from end FY20), management seeks to enhance its revenue opportunities by developing games that attract new players in underserved (younger and more female) demographics, whilst also increasing existing customer loyalty and engagement. The new commitment to pay an annual dividend that exceeds net profit with a minimum of €1/share (27% increase versus our prior FY21 estimate) highlights OPAP’s shareholder friendliness with respect to cash returns. Our DCF-based valuation remains at €16.6/share.