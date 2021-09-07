Erweiterte Funktionen



Nynomic - Growth accelerates in H121




07.09.21 13:28
Edison Investment Research

Demand for Nynomic’s smart, miniaturised measurement technology is benefiting from the new automated production methodologies often referred to as Industry 4.0. Strong revenue growth in both FY20 and H121 was underpinned by multi-million-dollar follow-on orders from a longstanding customer involved in automation for medical laboratories. This particular application has grown rapidly because of the coronavirus pandemic but many other industries are deploying Nynomic’s technology to improve efficiency and make better use of natural resources. These trends support management’s medium-term growth target of revenue of €150.0m revenues with an EBIT margin of at least 15%, to be realised through a combination of organic and inorganic growth.

Aktuell
Vormachbarkeitsstudie (PFS) bestätigt Graphit in Batteriequalität
420% Graphite Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Volkswagen ($VWAGY)

Gratomic Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,60 € 51,40 € 0,20 € +0,39% 07.09./18:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0MSN11 A0MSN1 56,60 € 22,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,60 € +0,39%  18:19
Stuttgart 52,00 € +1,56%  17:20
Xetra 52,20 € +1,56%  17:35
Düsseldorf 51,60 € +1,18%  18:01
Frankfurt 51,20 € 0,00%  08:03
München 51,60 € -1,53%  08:00
Hamburg 51,20 € -1,54%  08:09
Berlin 51,20 € -2,66%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. 432% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
898 M.u.t AG ..........aus Wedel . 17.08.21
53 NYNOMIC AG 02.07.21
8 Nynomic AG - Auf zur neuen . 26.06.19
9 Lösung füt M-U-T. 29.10.13
1 Dringend!! Bericht anschauen 09.12.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...