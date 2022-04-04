Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - Diversification mitigates lower activity




04.04.22 12:02
Edison Investment Research

The combination of rising macroeconomic concerns and the outbreak of a war in Europe has had a chilling impact on equity capital markets activity, emphasising the potential volatility in these revenues. We have reduced our estimates for Numis accordingly. As a test of Numis’s work to diversify its business by developing M&A advisory and private markets strands, H122 has been a success, with these revenues proving resilient. On a longer view, the strength of the overall franchise remains a key attraction for investors.

