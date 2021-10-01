Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - Another strong quarter and positive outlook




01.10.21 07:34
Edison Investment Research

A strong end to FY21 means that Numis expects revenues of c £215m and prompts a further increase in our estimate. The near-term outlook is also very positive, with a number of IPOs in the pipeline. Market cycles will mean less favourable conditions at some point, but the success Numis has had in growing and broadening its franchise puts it in a good position to make further progress through these fluctuations.

