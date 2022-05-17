Erweiterte Funktionen



Norcros - Broadening the UK bathroom product offering




17.05.22 08:07
Edison Investment Research

The acquisition of Grant Westfield (GW) is a typical Norcros deal: profitable, strongly complementary to the existing product offer and has excellent ongoing growth prospects. The cash- and debt-free consideration is £80m and represents 7.9x FY21 EBITDA. We have raised our first full-year (FY24) EPS estimate by c 10% in underlying terms, which is consistent with guidance, and the P/E for the year is now just 5.9x.

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
463% Uranium Hot Stock nach 3.589% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,80 € 2,72 € 0,08 € +2,94% 17.05./14:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYYJL418 A14Z8Q 3,96 € 2,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,80 € +2,94%  09:16
Berlin 2,80 € +2,19%  08:08
Stuttgart 2,64 € -0,75%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Schnelle Kursgewinne voraus - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...