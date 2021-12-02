Erweiterte Funktionen
Nicox - Mississippi data shows benefit in dry eye
02.12.21 15:46
Edison Investment Research
While the Phase IIb Mississippi study in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis did not meet the primary endpoints in that indication, a post-hoc analysis showed potentially promising data that NCX-4251 could provide clinical benefit in patients with dry eye disease (DED), a c $5bn market. Given that blepharitis is commonly associated with DED, of the 224 enrolled patients, 123 were found to have inferior corneal staining (by a score of at least two on a five-point scale), a key sign of DED. Among these 123 patients, there was a statistically significant difference versus placebo in the change from baseline in eye dryness scores (assessed on a validated Visual Analog Scale). Significant differences were also observed in other DED symptoms (including photophobia, blurred vision, burning/stinging, pain and others) at all measured time points in the 14-day treatment, and for some, the effects persisted for up to two weeks after the end of treatment. The company plans to meet the FDA in early 2022 to discuss a potential alternate development path for NCX-4251.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,04 €
|2,99 €
|0,05 €
|+1,67%
|02.12./19:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013018124
|A143G8
|5,13 €
|2,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,04 €
|+1,67%
|15:45
|München
|3,005 €
|+3,26%
|08:01
|Berlin
|3,075 €
|+1,49%
|18:42
|Düsseldorf
|3,055 €
|+0,99%
|18:00
|Stuttgart
|3,035 €
|0,00%
|17:03
|Frankfurt
|3,015 €
|-0,50%
|15:44
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,49 $
|-3,32%
|22.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|34
|kommt nun der Restart seit wo.
|25.05.20
|11
|MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%.
|17.01.20
|50
|Nicox AG
|24.04.06
|15
|Nicox und Pfizer
|21.03.06