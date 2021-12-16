Erweiterte Funktionen
Nicox - Funded through key milestones
16.12.21 14:46
Edison Investment Research
Nicox announced on 9 December that it has raised €15m in gross proceeds (€13.7m net) through a private placement and restructured its bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital. Management expects these initiatives to extend Nicox’s cash runway to Q423, and thus comfortably past the top-line Mont Blanc Phase III study data readout for NCX-470 in glaucoma, expected in Q123. We expect the Mont Blanc data release to be a potential key catalyst for the company. The improved funding visibility through this milestone helps reduce a financial overhang and may draw investors’ attention more strongly towards NCX-470’s opportunity as a potential best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy.
