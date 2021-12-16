Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Funded through key milestones




16.12.21 14:46
Edison Investment Research

Nicox announced on 9 December that it has raised €15m in gross proceeds (€13.7m net) through a private placement and restructured its bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital. Management expects these initiatives to extend Nicox’s cash runway to Q423, and thus comfortably past the top-line Mont Blanc Phase III study data readout for NCX-470 in glaucoma, expected in Q123. We expect the Mont Blanc data release to be a potential key catalyst for the company. The improved funding visibility through this milestone helps reduce a financial overhang and may draw investors’ attention more strongly towards NCX-470’s opportunity as a potential best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet setzen auf Kernenergie
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,58 € 2,60 € -0,02 € -0,77% 16.12./17:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013018124 A143G8 5,13 € 2,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,58 € -0,77%  15.12.21
Stuttgart 2,605 € +3,37%  16:59
Düsseldorf 2,605 € +2,36%  17:01
Berlin 2,62 € +1,95%  17:11
München 2,625 € 0,00%  08:05
Frankfurt 2,54 € -0,20%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,90 $ -16,91%  15.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V). Sensationelle Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) in Kürze

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 kommt nun der Restart seit wo. 25.05.20
11 MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%. 17.01.20
50 Nicox AG 24.04.06
15 Nicox und Pfizer 21.03.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...