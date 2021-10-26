Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Commercial products continue to grow




26.10.21 12:40
Edison Investment Research

Nicox published a third quarter operational update on 19 October and provided new prescriptions uptake data for its two commercial-stage out-licensed products, Vyzulta and Zerviate. Nicox reported that the number of US prescriptions for Vyzulta rose by 35% y-o-y in Q321 and for Zerviate the increase was 213% y-o-y. Net royalties increased by c €0.1m q-o-q to €0.7m. The company also reiterated recent guidance on the progress of its key internal programmes, including the reporting of primary efficacy data for the Mont Blanc NCX-470 Phase III study in Q123.

