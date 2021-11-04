Erweiterte Funktionen



Nanoco Group - Year of steady progress




04.11.21 11:00
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco made progress against its stated objectives during FY21. It delivered all the technical milestones for its major European customer, won a new Asian chemicals customer for novel materials in sensing applications and extended its product and customer portfolio of nanomaterials for use in infrared sensing applications to five customers and eight different materials. It also made good progress in its legal action against Samsung for wilful infringement of its IP, with a positive outcome of the claim construction (Markman) hearing. We place our estimates under review while we adjust costs in line with recent management guidance.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,26 € 0,248 € 0,012 € +4,84% 04.11./14:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01JLR99 A0EASE 0,35 € 0,098 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,26 € +4,84%  03.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,26 $ +4,00%  18.10.21
Frankfurt 0,234 € +2,63%  08:20
Stuttgart 0,22 € -0,90%  09:18
Düsseldorf 0,232 € -4,92%  14:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Nanoco-Group: market leader 25.04.21
  GB00B01JLR99 Nanoco Group . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...