Nanoco Group - Samsung versus Nanoco: Round 1 to Nanoco

The ruling by the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in favour of Nanoco in respect of all 47 claims in the five patents underpinning its litigation against Samsung is unalloyed good news for Nanoco. With the company’s IP confirmed as valid, Nanoco now looks in a much stronger position to pursue its infringement case against Samsung, or a settlement. With Samsung sales of quantum dot televisions estimated at a cumulative 26m by FYE21, success could be a significant upside driver.