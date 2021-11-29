NB Private Equity Partners - Strong NAV contribution from exits

Erweiterte Funktionen



NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) continues its strong performance driven by exits and valuation uplifts in existing portfolio holdings. In the 12 months ending October 2021, it delivered a NAV total return of 57.8% in US dollar terms, with 5.4pp from the recent IPO of the warehouse automation business AutoStore. The performance was also supported by growth in the remaining portfolio companies. The realisations have left NBPE with increased dry powder, while the investment level remained within the target range. Despite the strong returns and a one-layer fee structure, NBPE trades at a wide discount (21% versus the peer average of 14%).

