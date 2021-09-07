Erweiterte Funktionen
Mytilineos - The future is bright
07.09.21 10:00
Edison Investment Research
Mytilineos has been investing heavily to benefit from the energy transition (as humanity seeks to limit global warming to c 1.5°C). We estimate earnings (EBITDA) derived from energy transition activities will increase from 25% in 2020 to 60% in 2025, which will help drive EPS growth of 16% pa over the period, with Mytilineos continuing to achieve superior returns (c 11% ROCE). In our bull case, we forecast EPS increases by 185% by 2025, implying a 23% CAGR in 2020–25e. Our scenario-based analysis suggests the risk-reward balance is heavily skewed to the upside.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,67 €
|15,54 €
|0,13 €
|+0,84%
|07.09./13:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS393503008
|934398
|16,34 €
|12,85 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.