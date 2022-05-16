Erweiterte Funktionen



Mytilineos - Added to MSCI Global Standard indices




16.05.22 10:10
Edison Investment Research

It was announced on Friday that Mytilineos is one of just two Greek companies that were added to the MSCI Greece index, which forms part of the MSCI Global Standard indices. This should bring significant additional demand for Mytilineos’s shares. In this note, we also highlight Mytilineos’s strong Q122 results, reported on 4 May. They were roughly in line with our expectations. Net profit after minorities was €67m, an increase of 83% versus Q121 (€37m) and higher than the strong performance in Q421 (€65m). The strong performance extends across Power & Gas, Metallurgy and Renewable Storage Development, which have all delivered results in line with (or slightly above) our expectations. Sustainable Engineering Solutions is below expectations; however, we note that a number of projects are close to completion stage, which should imply a stronger performance in the coming quarters. Mytilineos is on a strong growth trajectory and has been investing to benefit from the energy transition. We maintain our forecasts and valuation of €27.0 per share.

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,88 € 15,47 € 0,41 € +2,65% 16.05./14:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS393503008 934398 18,51 € 13,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,25 $ +13,96%  13.05.22
Frankfurt 15,88 € +2,65%  08:04
Stuttgart 15,56 € -0,89%  14:36
Berlin 15,81 € -2,59%  14:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...