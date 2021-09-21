Erweiterte Funktionen



Mutares - Thinking bigger




21.09.21 10:18
Edison Investment Research

Mutares (MUX) closed seven acquisitions in H121 and another five were closed or announced after the reporting date. Management highlights that in the current uncertain environment, there are plenty of opportunities for turnaround investors and it reviews a high number of potential investments simultaneously. MUX also closed two larger deals that required it to provide capital to underlying companies – it secured funding for Lapeyre (€20m) and Light Mobility Solutions (€15m). Management expects more deals, that would call for additional funding. MUX is exploring its options, which could include share issues. In H121 MUX also closed three exits, which were all executed at or above its target ROIC range of 7–10x.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining PLC ($EDV.TO)
239% Gold Aktientip nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources ($GBR)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu mutares


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,35 € 27,15 € 0,20 € +0,74% 21.09./14:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2NB650 A2NB65 30,00 € 9,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,70 € +1,47%  14:07
Frankfurt 27,70 € +2,03%  13:27
Düsseldorf 27,50 € +1,29%  14:00
Xetra 27,35 € +0,74%  14:21
Stuttgart 27,45 € -0,36%  14:15
Hamburg 27,80 € -1,94%  12:19
München 27,30 € -3,36%  08:00
Berlin 27,35 € -4,04%  08:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Warum Bill Gates und Warren Buffett jetzt Atomkraftwerke gegen den Klimawandel bauen. Hunderte Atomkraftwerke sollen entstehen - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2642 Mutares stocksolide - hebt aber. 20.09.21
40 Mutares bringt Bares. 14.03.19
1 Mutares AG 06.09.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...