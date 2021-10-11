Erweiterte Funktionen


Murray International Trust - Real income fund with diversified revenue stream




11.10.21 13:57
Edison Investment Research

Murray International Trust (MYI) is managed by abrdn’s (formerly Aberdeen Standard Investments) global equity team, which is headed by Bruce Stout; he is supported by Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick. The fund continues to have a large weighting to emerging markets as these are where the managers see the most attractive growth prospects along with reasonable valuations. Stout refers to 2021 being a ‘year of repair and recovery’, and he is encouraged by the improvement in the trust’s income stream. In terms of capital growth, the manager believes that economic improvements outside of developed markets will be particularly in evidence in 2022 as the global COVID-19 vaccine roll-out gains momentum. Stout also favours real assets given the current inflationary environment, which is being exacerbated by issues in global supply chains.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Jetzt schnell einsteigen
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) perfekt. 218% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
23:34 , Aktiennews
Saratoga Investment: Was für eine Niederlage!
23:34 , Aktiennews
Sanderson Farms: So gut, wie seit langer Zeit [...]
23:29 , Aktiennews
Ryder System: Was DAS für den Kurs bedeu [...]
23:29 , Aktiennews
Ridgefield Acquisition: Was steht jetzt noch a [...]
23:29 , Aktiennews
Redwood: Jetzt kommt der Knalleffekt!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...