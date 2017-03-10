Erweiterte Funktionen
Morgan Stanley raises target for Deutsche Post to EUR 38 - "overweight"
10.03.17 11:29
Morgan Stanley
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q4 earnings results the analysts of US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 35.20 to EUR 38.00 and confirmed their "overweight" rating.
In a study Friday analyst, Penelope Butcher, wrote that the German logistics group posted some real solid key results. In a response to the reduction in the groups net debts and expecting better financial key figures on a medium-term basis, the analyst raised her target price./edh/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (10.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,895 €
|31,015 €
|-0,12 €
|-0,39%
|14.03./11:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Frau Penelope Butcher
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,899 €
|-0,81%
|11:51
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,25 $
|+0,70%
|13.03.17
|Hamburg
|31,15 €
|+0,13%
|08:02
|Hannover
|30,98 €
|+0,08%
|09:21
|Düsseldorf
|31,02 €
|+0,06%
|08:06
|Berlin
|31,02 €
|-0,18%
|08:00
|Xetra
|30,895 €
|-0,39%
|11:40
|Stuttgart
|30,885 €
|-0,56%
|11:34
|Frankfurt
|30,898 €
|-0,78%
|11:12
|München
|30,89 €
|-0,82%
|10:36
