New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, confirmed their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post and the target price of EUR 35.20.Note:For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (17.01.2017/ac/a/d)