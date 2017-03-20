Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following an analysis of Amazons European wide investment efforts the securities experts of US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), quoting a target price of EUR 38.



In a study Monday analyst, Penelope Butcher, maintained that the US group invested about US $ 15.5 billion in its distribution network over the last six years. With about EUR 9 billion in investments, Deutsche Post is the only competition which may probably keep up, if only by a long shot./tih/la



For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.03.2017/ac/a/d)