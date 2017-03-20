Erweiterte Funktionen
Morgan Stanley confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post
20.03.17 14:50
Morgan Stanley
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following an analysis of Amazons European wide investment efforts the securities experts of US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), quoting a target price of EUR 38.
In a study Monday analyst, Penelope Butcher, maintained that the US group invested about US $ 15.5 billion in its distribution network over the last six years. With about EUR 9 billion in investments, Deutsche Post is the only competition which may probably keep up, if only by a long shot./tih/la
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.03.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,215 €
|31,52 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,97%
|22.03./13:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Frau Penelope Butcher
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,194 €
|-0,92%
|13:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,85 $
|+1,80%
|21.03.17
|Stuttgart
|31,22 €
|-0,58%
|13:40
|München
|31,225 €
|-0,94%
|13:40
|Frankfurt
|31,22 €
|-0,96%
|13:08
|Xetra
|31,215 €
|-0,97%
|13:40
|Hamburg
|31,255 €
|-1,70%
|11:40
|Berlin
|31,275 €
|-1,74%
|12:18
|Düsseldorf
|31,215 €
|-1,89%
|10:58
|Hannover
|31,17 €
|-2,01%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
