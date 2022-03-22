Erweiterte Funktionen



Mondo TV - Termination of coverage




22.03.22 10:49
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on PIERER Mobility (PMAG), Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR), WANdisco (WAND), Quantum Genomics (ALQGC), and Mondo TV (MTVI). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

Aktuell
Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,118 € 1,074 € 0,044 € +4,10% 22.03./13:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0001447785 615213 1,74 € 0,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 1,172 € +5,40%  13:00
Stuttgart 1,144 € +4,95%  13:29
Frankfurt 1,118 € +4,10%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nächste Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - 243% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...