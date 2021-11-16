Erweiterte Funktionen



Mondo TV - Disco Dragon has all the moves




16.11.21 10:48
Edison Investment Research

Mondo TV posted a strong Q3 performance, with production value for 9M21 up 32% on the prior year and EBIT ahead by 20%. Encouragingly, the progress is across several key properties. A further 13 episodes of Disco Dragon were delivered by Mondo France in Q3, while Grisù, Agent 203 and Meteoheroes all continue to perform strongly. Properties in earlier stages of development are also building traction. The group is on track to meet its business plan projections and our forecasts are unchanged. The valuation remains at a significant discount to global peers.

Aktuell
Uran heißester Rohstoff: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,312 € 1,31 € 0,002 € +0,15% 16.11./15:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0001447785 615213 1,57 € 1,27 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,282 € +0,47%  15:22
Frankfurt 1,306 € +0,31%  08:06
Düsseldorf 1,312 € +0,15%  14:57
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022 mit massivem Kaufsignal - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...