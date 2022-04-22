Mirriad Advertising - Targeting the US big guns

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.04.22 14:55
Edison Investment Research

Ahead of its FY21 results scheduled for 11 May, Mirriad has announced some strategic hires, which emphasise the scale of its ambitions for the key US market. It is taking on a head of programmatic partnerships (ex-Verizon, Brightroll) to accelerate the integration of Mirriad’s platform into the adtech ecosystem and a head of studio partnerships (ex-Hallmark, Netflix) to further develop the content supply from producers and networks. Both are highly experienced in their fields and based in the United States. A new senior sales hire in the UK should help maintain momentum in the domestic market.

