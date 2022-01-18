Erweiterte Funktionen
Midatech Pharma - Q-Sphera partnership with Janssen expanded
18.01.22 16:20
Edison Investment Research
Midatech Pharma (Midatech) has announced the extension of its Q-Sphera R&D collaboration deal with Janssen, its European partner since July 2020. The extension includes further optimisation (bio delivery) of Janssen’s experimental monoclonal antibody (mAb), which Midatech had successfully encapsulated using its Q-Sphera technology, as announced in June 2021. The company has an existing three-asset collaboration agreement with Janssen (to develop long-acting injectable versions of its undisclosed active pharmaceutical ingredients) and delivered proof-of-concept on two of the programmes in H221 (MTX214 and MTX216).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,204 €
|0,191 €
|0,013 €
|+6,81%
|18.01./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKT14T00
|A2P0D8
|0,53 €
|0,18 €
