Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
 Aktien    


Midatech Pharma - Q-Sphera partnership with Janssen expanded




18.01.22 16:20
Edison Investment Research

Midatech Pharma (Midatech) has announced the extension of its Q-Sphera R&D collaboration deal with Janssen, its European partner since July 2020. The extension includes further optimisation (bio delivery) of Janssen’s experimental monoclonal antibody (mAb), which Midatech had successfully encapsulated using its Q-Sphera technology, as announced in June 2021. The company has an existing three-asset collaboration agreement with Janssen (to develop long-acting injectable versions of its undisclosed active pharmaceutical ingredients) and delivered proof-of-concept on two of the programmes in H221 (MTX214 and MTX216).

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 380% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,204 € 0,191 € 0,013 € +6,81% 18.01./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,53 € 0,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,204 € +6,81%  10:09
Berlin 0,222 € -5,13%  18:25
Stuttgart 0,204 € -5,56%  15:57
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 216% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...