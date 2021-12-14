Erweiterte Funktionen


Mercia Asset Management - Sustainable model remains undervalued




14.12.21 08:52
Edison Investment Research

After 18% growth in FY21, H122 assets under management (AUM) was up only marginally to c £948m, with nine exits resulting in distributions to investors of £39m. Net assets and NAV per share rose by 6% during the period to £186.4m and 42.4p, respectively. Revenue (excluding £2.6m of performance fees) increased 21% y-o-y to £10.1m (88% contracted and recurring) with EPS rising 35% y-o-y to 2.53p, leaving the group with net cash of £52m. Confidence in the sustainability of Mercia’s hybrid model allowed the board to triple the interim dividend to 0.3p per share - we estimate that the shares might offer a prospective FY22 yield of c 2% assuming a more conservative uplift in final dividend than in FY21. Mercia trades on a P/E of 7.3x annualised H122 EPS and at 0.87x H122 NAV, before considering the incremental value of the third-party funds business (we estimate 7p per share at 4% of funds under management).

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock nahe 62,5 Mio. Pfund Uran-Lagerstätte
nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:08 , Aktiennews
Endlich lohnt sich va-Q-tec!
15:08 , Aktiennews
Contemporary Amperex Aktie: Jetzt kommt de [...]
15:08 , Aktiennews
Illumina Aktie: Die nächste Hiobsbotschaft!
15:08 , Aktiennews
Pinterest Aktie: Genau das was haben wir ang [...]
15:08 , Aktiennews
Endlich tut sich wieder was bei IVU Traffic!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...