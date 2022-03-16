Mensch & Maschine Software - Long-term growth targets unveiled

Finanztrends Video zu Mensch und Maschine



mehr >

Mensch und Maschine (M+M) saw business revert to pre-COVID trading patterns and a return to revenue growth in FY21. This translated to EPS growth of 13.1% and a dividend per share increase of 20%. The strategy of organic revenue growth combined with careful cost control supports management’s targets for a doubling in EPS over the next four to five years.