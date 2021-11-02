Erweiterte Funktionen
Mensch & Maschine Software - FY21 outlook confirmed
02.11.21 14:02
Edison Investment Research
After returning to growth in Q221, Mensch und Maschine (M+M) reported 15.3% y-o-y revenue growth and 10.6% EBIT growth for Q321. Management maintains its outlook for FY21 revenue growth of 6–10% and EPS growth of 12–21% and expects to report a record performance for the year in both sales and earnings.
Finanztrends Video zu Mensch und Maschine
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,50 €
|64,90 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,62%
|02.11./17:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006580806
|658080
|68,90 €
|50,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,50 €
|-0,62%
|17:15
|Berlin
|64,70 €
|+2,37%
|08:00
|München
|64,50 €
|+0,31%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|64,50 €
|+0,16%
|17:20
|Stuttgart
|64,60 €
|-0,15%
|18:45
|Düsseldorf
|64,40 €
|-0,31%
|18:00
|Xetra
|64,40 €
|-0,46%
|17:36
|Hamburg
|64,50 €
|-0,92%
|08:09
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|794
|Mensch und Maschine....Sensat.
|26.10.21
|1
|catch up oder neue Entwicklung.
|25.04.21
|9
|Mensch und Maschiene -> ARIV.
|25.04.21
|Löschung
|25.05.20
|112
|Mensch und Maschine: Weiter s.
|01.11.16