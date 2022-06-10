Melrose Industries - Aerospace rising

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Melrose Industries":

Following the disposal of Ergotron, Melrose has now completed four transactions since 2005 with an average IRR of 28%. Focus now turns to the fifth deal, GKN Aerospace. Recovery in the aerospace market and management confidence to lift margin expectations from 12% to 14%+, along with greater disclosure on the engine contracts, suggest GKN is recovering strongly, albeit value realisation is likely a few years out. In the shorter term, the fully restructured GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Automotive operations are likely to be exited, which should provide further support to our 246p/share valuation. Investor attention may also start turning towards the next acquisition and sixth deal.