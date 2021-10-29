Erweiterte Funktionen


Melrose Industries - A proven, high-value creation model




29.10.21 09:02
Edison Investment Research

Melrose has a proven track record for creating shareholder value through its ‘buy, improve, sell’ model. Focus on financial returns and close management alignment with shareholders ensures tight discipline in the acquisition and disposal phase to combine with the key value enhancement achieved in the improvement phase of the strategy. The circularity of the model provides clarity: monies are raised to finance individual transactions with the disposal proceeds subsequently returned.

