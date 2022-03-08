Erweiterte Funktionen



Media and Games Invest - Adtech player with first-party content




08.03.22 08:29
Edison Investment Research

MGI continued to perform strongly in FY21, beating initial guidance and ending up at the top end of the revised guidance. FY21 results showed revenue growth of 80% y-o-y to €252m, with 38% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased 144% y-o-y to €71m, with margins of 28%. In June 2021, the acquisition of Smaato marked the group’s shift to become media led, with MGI evolving to become a content-owning, games-focused adtech platform, with closest peers including Applovin, Azerion and IronSource. Future growth will be both organic and from M&A, with management looking to drive synergies between MGI’s ad platform (Verve) and its content (gamigo). Management’s FY22 guidance is for revenues of €290–310m, with adjusted EBITDA of €80–90m.

