Erweiterte Funktionen



MeaTech - Developing hybrid products




30.05.22 10:54
Edison Investment Research

MeaTech’s Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, has signed a joint development agreement with ENOUGH, a leader in the field of mycoprotein. This should help MeaTech to accelerate its go-to-market strategy for hybrid products and demonstrates that the company is successfully moving from proof-of-concept towards scaling up and commercialisation. Alternative meat demand is booming and cellular agriculture could represent a solution to the increasing demand for protein. Cellular agriculture has the potential to significantly disrupt both meat and non-meat markets over the next few decades.

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne mit dieser Uran-Aktie: Sensationelle Übernahme
457% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,00 $ 3,82 $ 0,18 $ +4,71% 27.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5834351026 9,86 $ 3,27 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 4,00 $ +6,67%  27.05.22
Nasdaq 4,00 $ +4,71%  27.05.22
AMEX 4,53 $ 0,00%  26.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 248% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...