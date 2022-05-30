MeaTech - Developing hybrid products

MeaTech’s Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, has signed a joint development agreement with ENOUGH, a leader in the field of mycoprotein. This should help MeaTech to accelerate its go-to-market strategy for hybrid products and demonstrates that the company is successfully moving from proof-of-concept towards scaling up and commercialisation. Alternative meat demand is booming and cellular agriculture could represent a solution to the increasing demand for protein. Cellular agriculture has the potential to significantly disrupt both meat and non-meat markets over the next few decades.