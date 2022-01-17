Erweiterte Funktionen
LungLife AI - Early-stage lung cancer diagnostics
17.01.22 10:24
Edison Investment Research
LungLife AI is a medical diagnostics company focused on the development of AI-supported blood-based tests for the early detection of lung cancer. It has identified a significant medical need for non-invasive, sensitive and specific tests in early-stage lung cancer. The company’s core technology, the LungLB test, seeks to detect circulating tumour cells (CTCs) to identify malignant lung nodules. It aims to apply machine learning/AI (ML/AI) to derive algorithms to increase test accuracy. Following a 2021 pilot study showing 76% sensitivity and 71% specificity, LungLife AI is currently planning a large-scale validation study, with the aim of commercialising in 2023.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,24 €
|2,24 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.01./17:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USU5500L1045
|A3CY3X
|2,24 €
|2,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,24 €
|0,00%
|09:16
= Realtime
