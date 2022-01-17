Erweiterte Funktionen



LungLife AI - Early-stage lung cancer diagnostics




17.01.22 10:24
Edison Investment Research

LungLife AI is a medical diagnostics company focused on the development of AI-supported blood-based tests for the early detection of lung cancer. It has identified a significant medical need for non-invasive, sensitive and specific tests in early-stage lung cancer. The company’s core technology, the LungLB test, seeks to detect circulating tumour cells (CTCs) to identify malignant lung nodules. It aims to apply machine learning/AI (ML/AI) to derive algorithms to increase test accuracy. Following a 2021 pilot study showing 76% sensitivity and 71% specificity, LungLife AI is currently planning a large-scale validation study, with the aim of commercialising in 2023.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,24 € 2,24 € -   € 0,00% 17.01./17:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
USU5500L1045 A3CY3X 2,24 € 2,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,24 € 0,00%  09:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 216% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...