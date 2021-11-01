Erweiterte Funktionen


Lowland Investment Company - Backing industrial stocks amid higher inflation




01.11.21 15:56
Edison Investment Research

Lowland Investment Company (LWI) co-manager James Henderson argues that the current environment of higher inflation and interest rate expectations and supply squeezes should favour industrial stocks that have pricing power and direct access to their end-markets. The trust currently has an industrials weighting roughly twice that of the UK large-cap index, underlining its credentials as an all-cap investor with a bias to value over all-out growth. Henderson and co-manager Laura Foll have turned in a good year of performance for the trust’s FY21 (ended 30 September), with NAV and share price total returns in excess of 50%, well ahead of UK large-cap, mid-cap and high-yield equity indices. Despite this, and LWI’s near-5% dividend yield, the trust currently trades at a discount to NAV of c 8%, wider than both short- and longer-term averages.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:56 , Aktiennews
Bellicum Aktie: Gut, wenn Sie noch investiert [...]
18:56 , Aktiennews
Aveo Aktie: Hier sollten Sie genauer hinsehen!
18:56 , Aktiennews
Scapa: Jetzt geht’s rund!
18:56 , Aktiennews
SEKTKELLEREI J.OPPM.NEU Aktie: Geht es [...]
18:56 , Aktiennews
Das sollte den Acorda Therapeutics-Chefs zu [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...