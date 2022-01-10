Erweiterte Funktionen



Lookers - Normal service has been resumed




10.01.22 15:03
Edison Investment Research

Lookers now expects to deliver a record profit performance in FY21 with adjusted profit before tax (PBT) ahead of market consensus expectations of c £82m. We increase our FY21 PBT estimate by 5% to £86.0m although caution remains around FY22 where our is estimate broadly unchanged. The operational environment appears to have returned to normal following the internal issues that have dogged the company since 2019. That is reflected in the unveiling of a major review of the group to position it for the long-term challenges and opportunities developing in the UK automotive market. The resumption of the dividend and a FY22 P/E of just 7.1x look undemanding considering the recent crystallisation of value elsewhere in the sector.

