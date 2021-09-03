Erweiterte Funktionen
Lloyd Fonds - Healthy organic AUM expansion
03.09.21 13:28
Edison Investment Research
In H121, Lloyd Fonds (LF) expanded its assets under management (AUM) within the new core business to €1.97bn (from €1.66bn at end-2020) and it is aiming for €2.4bn by end-2021. While its recent growth was organic, LF continues to search for attractive acquisition targets within the wealth management segment with AUM of at least €1bn. In June 2021, LF launched a c €5m offering of participation rights in LAIC Capital, in the form of blockchain-based tokens, with proceeds expected to assist further development of its highly digitalised business segment. On the back of this multi-factor growth, LF still targets €7bn AUM in 2024 and an EBITDA margin of 45%.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,84 €
|9,56 €
|0,28 €
|+2,93%
|03.09./17:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A12UP29
|A12UP2
|10,50 €
|4,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,84 €
|+2,93%
|17:51
|Frankfurt
|9,70 €
|+4,30%
|11:36
|Berlin
|9,52 €
|+3,93%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|9,78 €
|+3,38%
|16:45
|Düsseldorf
|9,64 €
|+2,12%
|18:00
|Xetra
|9,74 €
|+2,10%
|17:36
|München
|9,52 €
|+1,71%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|9,50 €
|-0,42%
|08:09
= Realtime
