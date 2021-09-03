Erweiterte Funktionen

Lloyd Fonds - Healthy organic AUM expansion




03.09.21 13:28
Edison Investment Research

In H121, Lloyd Fonds (LF) expanded its assets under management (AUM) within the new core business to €1.97bn (from €1.66bn at end-2020) and it is aiming for €2.4bn by end-2021. While its recent growth was organic, LF continues to search for attractive acquisition targets within the wealth management segment with AUM of at least €1bn. In June 2021, LF launched a c €5m offering of participation rights in LAIC Capital, in the form of blockchain-based tokens, with proceeds expected to assist further development of its highly digitalised business segment. On the back of this multi-factor growth, LF still targets €7bn AUM in 2024 and an EBITDA margin of 45%.

