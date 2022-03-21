Lithium Power International - Riding the lithium wave

Erweiterte Funktionen



Lithium Power International (LPI) owns 51.6% of the advanced lithium brine project in the Maricunga Salar in Chile. Based on the 2022 updated feasibility study, the project has relatively attractive economics supported by the strong lithium market fundamentals and low opex. Lithium demand is expected to grow exponentially, driven by e-mobility, with prices likely to remain at elevated levels that will encourage new supply. We value LPI at A$1.02/share based on the 15.2ktpa carbonate operation and additional lithium resources that are currently outside of the project’s scope.

