Lampe raises target for Deutsche Post to EUR 34.50 - "buy"




08.12.16 12:24
Bankhaus Lampe

Düsseldorf (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Bankhaus Lampe raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 32.50 to EUR 34.50 confirming their "buy" rating.

In a study Thursday analyst, Stephan Bauer, maintained that he expects the German logistics group to post a rather good Christmas business and, consequently, a strong fourth quarter performance. Whats more, 2017 should be another year with increasing volumes, profits, and operational improvements./gl/zb

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.12.2016/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Metadaten
Analysten: Stephan Bauer
