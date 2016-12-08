Erweiterte Funktionen
Lampe raises target for Deutsche Post to EUR 34.50 - "buy"
08.12.16 12:24
Bankhaus Lampe
Düsseldorf (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Bankhaus Lampe raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 32.50 to EUR 34.50 confirming their "buy" rating.
In a study Thursday analyst, Stephan Bauer, maintained that he expects the German logistics group to post a rather good Christmas business and, consequently, a strong fourth quarter performance. Whats more, 2017 should be another year with increasing volumes, profits, and operational improvements./gl/zb
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,385 €
|31,19 €
|0,195 €
|+0,63%
|22.12./15:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,39 €
|19,55 €
|Analysten:
|Stephan Bauer
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,323 €
|+0,71%
|15:42
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,90 $
|+1,01%
|15:30
|Frankfurt
|31,335 €
|+0,92%
|15:03
|Stuttgart
|31,385 €
|+0,89%
|15:30
|Düsseldorf
|31,355 €
|+0,84%
|15:18
|München
|31,36 €
|+0,79%
|15:22
|Xetra
|31,385 €
|+0,63%
|15:30
|Hamburg
|31,205 €
|+0,24%
|10:28
|Berlin
|30,965 €
|-0,13%
|08:04
|Hannover
|30,96 €
|-0,21%
|08:10
