La Doria - Another strong quarter

Yet again, La Doria has posted strong H1 results notwithstanding the tough comparatives. Revenues were down 4.1%, as expected, as food consumption normalised compared to the pandemic peak in Q220. EBITDA was up 22%, with an impressive 210bp increase in margin to 9.8%. The outlook for the sector remains favourable, and the seasonal tomato campaign has been successful in terms of industrial yields and product quality. We see upside to our FY21 forecasts given the strong performance so far, though we are mindful of rising input costs, consumer demand normalising, and a poorer 2021 fruit crop.