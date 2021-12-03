Erweiterte Funktionen



Kopy Goldfields - Q3 production up 16% y-o-y, full year on track




03.12.21 14:54
Edison Investment Research

Kopy Goldfields reported a strong set of Q3 figures with production up 16% year-on-year to 21.0koz and EBITDA up 14% year-on-year to US$15.4m. The company looks on track to meet full year (unchanged) production guidance of 56–59koz (our forecast remains at the lower end of that range), and growth projects, which aim to lift production to more than 100koz by 2025, are progressing well.

Aktuell
400% Uran Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Uran-Lagerstätte
36 mal günstiger als Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 77 mal als NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,20 € 0,191 € 0,009 € +4,71% 03.12./17:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0002245548 A0REAW 0,26 € 0,17 €
Werte im Artikel
0,20 minus
-2,35%
0,088 minus
-4,37%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,20 € +4,71%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,1992 € -2,35%  17:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...