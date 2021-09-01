Erweiterte Funktionen
Kopy Goldfields - Maintaining full year guidance, growth on track
01.09.21 15:07
Edison Investment Research
Despite a challenging Q1 following a COVID-19 outbreak at Yubileyniy in December 2020, Kopy Goldfields reported a competent set of H1 results, with EBITDA of US$14.0m (H120: US$17.8m) giving an EBITDA margin of 38% despite production down 14% y-o-y. Costs were well contained at US$859/oz (H120: US$861/oz). Kopy expects higher H2 production driven by the ramp-up of heap leach and placer operations and commissioning of Yubileyniy expansion. FY21 production guidance remains 56–59koz.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1696 €
|0,1704 €
|-0,0008 €
|-0,47%
|02.09./12:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0002245548
|A0REAW
|0,28 €
|0,17 €
