Kopy Goldfields - Maintaining full year guidance, growth on track




01.09.21 15:07
Edison Investment Research

Despite a challenging Q1 following a COVID-19 outbreak at Yubileyniy in December 2020, Kopy Goldfields reported a competent set of H1 results, with EBITDA of US$14.0m (H120: US$17.8m) giving an EBITDA margin of 38% despite production down 14% y-o-y. Costs were well contained at US$859/oz (H120: US$861/oz). Kopy expects higher H2 production driven by the ramp-up of heap leach and placer operations and commissioning of Yubileyniy expansion. FY21 production guidance remains 56–59koz.

