Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades Deutsche Post to "reduce" - EUR 29 target price
09.05.17 13:15
Kepler Chevreux
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the rating for Deutsche Post from "hold" to "reduce" while, at the same time, raising the target price from EUR 27 to EUR 29.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Andre Mulder, maintained that the recent price surge to EUR 33 is really not justified. The reduced targets for 2020 may probably result in a change in the overall sentiment for the stock. According to the analyst the delays in the German logistics groups air freight business will render DHLs rather ambitious expectations as far as growth rates in earnings are concerned virtually impossible./ag/la
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.05.2017/ac/a/d)
