Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades Deutsche Post to "reduce" - EUR 29 target price




09.05.17 13:15
Kepler Chevreux

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the rating for Deutsche Post from "hold" to "reduce" while, at the same time, raising the target price from EUR 27 to EUR 29.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Andre Mulder, maintained that the recent price surge to EUR 33 is really not justified. The reduced targets for 2020 may probably result in a change in the overall sentiment for the stock. According to the analyst the delays in the German logistics groups air freight business will render DHLs rather ambitious expectations as far as growth rates in earnings are concerned virtually impossible./ag/la

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.05.2017/ac/a/d)


Aktuell
Ihre Investmentchance mach 1.871%, 10.866% und 53.700%!
Nächster Tenbagger mit neuem Deal von Börsenstar!  
 
Friday Night Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,495 € 32,415 € 0,08 € +0,25% 23.06./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 33,42 € 23,50 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Andre Mulder
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,499 € 0,00%  23.06.17
Xetra 32,495 € +0,25%  23.06.17
Düsseldorf 32,52 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Frankfurt 32,494 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Stuttgart 32,447 € +0,21%  23.06.17
Hannover 32,46 € +0,12%  23.06.17
München 32,415 € -0,02%  23.06.17
Hamburg 32,415 € -0,03%  23.06.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,35 $ -0,05%  21.06.17
Berlin 32,315 € -0,25%  23.06.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
100% Schutz gegen WannaCry - Übernahmephantasie! Die beste Cyber Security-Aktie nach 825%, 4.273% und 5.229%!

VirtualArmour International Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21246 Deutsche Post 24.06.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...